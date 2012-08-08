BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Aug 8 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc reported a second-quarter loss compared to a profit in the year-earlier quarter as a steep fall in prices hit margins.
Net loss was $61.3 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with a net income of $47.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit was 14 cents per share. GAAP gross margin fell to 13.2 percent, from 24.3 percent a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $808.4 million. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.