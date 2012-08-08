Aug 8 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc reported a second-quarter loss compared to a profit in the year-earlier quarter as a steep fall in prices hit margins.

Net loss was $61.3 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with a net income of $47.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit was 14 cents per share. GAAP gross margin fell to 13.2 percent, from 24.3 percent a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $808.4 million. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)