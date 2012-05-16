BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
May 16 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, which has been hit by weak demand over the last one year, said Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy has resigned to rejoin industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc.
Brian Wuebbels, most recently a vice-president at MEMC, will replace Murphy on May 16, the company said in a statement.
Before becoming MEMC's finance head in January 2011, Murphy was a vice-president at Praxair.
MEMC shares have fallen about 80 percent since the start of last year as demand for silicon wafers, used in semiconductor chips and solar cells, fell due to an oversupply.
The stock closed at $2.13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: