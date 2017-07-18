LPC-Four banks line up €300m of loans to back OTPP’s Memora buy

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Banks have lined up around €300m of leveraged loans to back Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s (OTPP) acquisition of Iberian funeral services firm Memora, banking sources said on Tuesday.

OTPP agreed to acquire Memora from 3i it was announced on Monday, netting 3i £117m of proceeds from the sale.

Bank of Ireland and BNP Paribas are leading the debt financing, alongside BBVA and Mizuho and an earlybird syndication is set to take place this month to a select group of investors, the sources said.

The financing includes a term loan totalling around €240m, equating to around 5.5 times Memora’s approximate €43m Ebitda. The rest of the financing will be undrawn loan facilities, the sources said.

Memora was acquired by 3i in 2008 backed with €190m of loans. In 2011 it raised a €260m loan used to refinance existing debt and finance a small acquisition. That loan was refinanced in June 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Founded in 2001, Memora and currently operates 115 funeral parlours, 24 crematoriums, 13 cemeteries and 91 sales offices (Editing by Christopher Mangham)