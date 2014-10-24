Oct 24 Memscap SA :

* Reports no Q3 net profit versus loss of 0.3 million euros last year

* Says Q3 revenue is 3.1 million versus eur 3.2 million last year

* Expects increase of its businesses for coming quarter due to strong backlog as of Sept. 30