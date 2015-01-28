Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Memscap SA :
* Q4 revenue 3.6 million euros ($4.1 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit 0.2 million euros versus a loss of 0.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order