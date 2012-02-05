* Deal values $31.7 bln vs $44.1 bln in 2010
* UAE leads in deals, Saudi second
ABU DHABI Feb 5 Mergers and acquisitions
in the Middle East and North Africa rose slightly in 2011, but
the combined value of deals fell by more than a quarter as
slower economic growth weighed on prices, Ernst & Young said on
Sunday.
Deal values fell to $31.7 billion in 2011 compared to $44.1
billion a year earlier, but the number of deals rose 4 percent
to 416 from 401 over the same period, a statement said.
The United Arab Emirates took the lead with 49 deals
followed by Saudi Arabia's 44.
"A larger number of deals at smaller valuations signifies
that asset values across the region have taken a tumble in light
of lower regional economic growth and also projections for
future growth," said Phil Gandier, regional head of transactions
advisory services at Ernst & Young.
Analysts polled by Reuters in December expected Saudi
economic growth to slow to 4.0 percent in 2012 from about 6.7
percent in 2011.
A valuation gap between buyers and sellers is slowing deal
closures, he said, adding sellers have acknowledged future cash
flows from business stakes will not be strong and are
re-evaluating their options.
"These numbers indicate that 2012 will be favourable to
buyers if they can add substantial value," said Gandier.
Volumes-wise, domestic transactions outnumbered inbound and
outbound deals, comprising about 54 percent of total announced
deals last year.
But in value terms, outbound deals were higher, comprising
$16.3 billion or 51 percent of the total.
"A drop in inbound deals directly correlates with the
decreasing levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) the region
is able to attract. This was to a large extent driven by the
uncertainty caused by the changes in the region," added Gandier.
The outlook should improve in the latter half of 2012 as
global investors return to the region to up their emerging
market exposure, he said.
Diversified industrial products accounted for 37 deals worth
approximately $680 million and real estate 28 deals worth $3.6
billion.
Sovereign wealth funds accounted for 11 percent of deals.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Matt Smith)