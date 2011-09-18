* Nomura shuts MENA research department in Dubai - source
* Credit Suisse, Deutsche slash top MENA research jobs -
sources
* Banks cost-cutting as investment banking activity dries up
By Rachna Uppal and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 18 Leading global investment banks,
including Credit Suisse AG , are cutting research staff
in the Middle East to save costs amid tough global conditions
and a dearth of work in the region.
Japan's largest investment bank Nomura has shut
down its research department, a person with knowledge of the
matter said.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Credit Suisse have cut their
top equity research jobs for the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) region, four sources said.
"Regionally, (Nomura's) research department has been closed,
given the wider situation of little activity on stock
exchanges," said the person familiar with the matter, adding the
move affected about five analysts in Dubai and London.
Credit Suisse laid off its London-based MENA equity research
head Mohamad Hawa. At Deutsche, MENA equity research head Nabil
Ahmed has left the bank.
The sources did not want to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
"Funding for most of the growth areas like the Middle East
... came from revenue derived in more developed markets," said
one source familiar with the matter.
"That revenue chunk has been significantly hit and there is
no doubt that it will continue to be hit in the short term.
"Even though these banks think the growth is here, they will
be forced to cut in the absence of any significant business from
these markets."
Nomura and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Deutsche
officials were not immediately available.
International banks have flocked to the Middle East in
recent years, lured by the oil-rich region's growth prospects
and the lucrative fees available, from taking companies public
to advising on sovereign fund deals.
But increased competition and the financial crisis has
reduced prospects. Amid that backdrop, bankers say more staff
from the region may be shifted to other locations or laid off.
"Banks in the region escaped the first round of job cuts
this year but a second one is coming for sure and it will be
hard to avoid this one. The pressure to cut costs is intense,"
one Dubai-based banker said.
Total value of completed deals in the Middle East stood at
almost $14.2 billion in the first half, a 65 percent slump
versus the year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
No bank mergers have been completed in the last two years.
Global banks have also been hard hit by a sovereign debt
crisis in the euro zone and economic slowdown in the U.S.,
adding pressure to cut thousands of jobs.
Credit Suisse plans to cut around 2,000 jobs after weak
trading activity and the strong Swiss franc hit its
second-quarter results.
Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann said that if weaker market
activity seen in August continued in September and October, the
bank would have to think about job cuts.
Nomura is set to cut several hundred staff with the bulk of
lay-offs in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said last
week.
