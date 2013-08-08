* Investors looking at Middle East and North Africa
* Seeking opportunities despite regional crises
* Businesses seen able to carry on despite instability
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Aug 8 Looking beyond the problems of a
region beset by regime change in Egypt, a security crisis in
Yemen and civil war in Syria, international investors are
seeking out well-run businesses in Middle Eastern and even some
North African stock markets.
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is a diverse
investment universe which includes both energy importers and
exporters, and surplus and deficit economies, but enjoys
cross-border trade, investment and even aid links.
Investors have focused on young populations across the
region, which they believe will provide future workers and
therefore opportunities for business growth. They say businesses
are often able to carry on, regardless of political instability.
"Mankind is an animal of habit. After 2-1/2 years we have
got used to living with unrest in certain countries such as
Egypt," said Nina de Martinis, fund manager at asset management
company Amundi, adding that increased government spending and
economic growth meant:
"MENA is one of the future development areas of global
emerging markets."
Stocks in the Gulf economies of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar
have shown some of the most spectacular performances in the
world this year. (see graphic)
That may not be a surprise, given these economies' safe
haven value in a region of conflict.
"Dubai has been a beneficiary of everything that has gone
wrong - Syria, Libya, Egypt," said Oliver Bell, fund manager at
investment management firm T Rowe Price.
More of a surprise may be the performance of Egypt, which
saw the ousting of President Mohamed Mursi last month, less than
2-1/2 years after its Arab Spring uprising.
EGYPTIAN STOCKS
Egyptian stocks are up 3 percent in 2013,
outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index of which
they are a part; that index is down 11 percent. Some investors
are nervous, particularly as stocks have fallen in dollar terms,
but others focus on companies that continue to do well.
The first MENA fund opened in 1997 and after a flurry before
the 2008 financial crisis, around three MENA funds a year have
opened on a net basis since 2009, according to Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Four net new funds have already launched in 2013. Assets
under management in dedicated MENA funds rose to $1.9 billion at
the end of July, from $1.1 billion in July 2012.
According to Lipper, MENA equity funds have seen net inflows
during the first and second quarters of 2013, the first two
straight quarters of positive flows since the beginning of 2008.
Net inflows in the first seven months of 2013 were at almost
$150 million, equivalent to more than 8 percent of current
assets under management.
Many investors are also buying into to the region via funds
investing in frontier markets, a growing asset class which has
outperformed emerging markets this year.
"In the UAE, the whole market is a recovery play, whether in
real estate or banking, in Qatar there are quality businesses,"
said Akhilesh Baveja, fund manager at asset management group
Charlemagne Capital, adding that increased government spending
to prevent political unrest in many Gulf countries had led to a
consumer boom.
Investors say the 2009 debt standstill of Dubai World, which
sent Dubai's markets into a tailspin, is largely a distant
memory. The property sector has returned to life and banks are
also benefiting from that revival. Dubai and Abu Dhabi's stock
markets are trading at 4-1/2 year highs.
WORLD CUP
In gas-rich Qatar, spending ahead of the soccer World Cup in
2022 is also giving the non-energy economy a boost.
The UAE and Qatar got a slightly unexpected upgrade to
emerging market status from index compiler MSCI in June,
potentially opening their markets to a larger group of
investors. The upgrade takes effect in May 2014 and many
investors have not yet positioned themselves for it, analysts
say.
Many funds also invest in Saudi Arabia - which does not
feature in the MSCI frontiers or Arabia indices - because of its
large, liquid stock market and strong consumer firms.
Saudi Arabia may open up further to foreign investors,
particularly after the kingdom recently moved its weekend to the
regional standard of Friday and Saturday, from Thursday and
Friday. Stock market reform has been in preparation for years
but officials have still not given any clear sign of timing.
Adding to their attractions, Gulf stocks tend to pay large
dividends, and can offer a risk premium to U.S. dollar-based
investors without currency risk, due to their dollar pegs.
Valuations are starting to get toppy, however.
Price/earnings ratios are above emerging market norms, at 12.7
for Qatar and 13.7 for the UAE, but investors are calm.
"There has been a re-rating but UAE does not seem to be
overvalued," said James Bannan, senior portfolio manager for
frontier markets at asset management firm Bankinvest.
Egypt, while benefiting from Gulf aid and described by some
commentators as "too big to fail", is causing more anguish.
Ghadir Leil-Cooper, head of emerging equities at Baring
Asset Management, holds only one Egyptian stock: Commercial
International Bank. She went underweight long before
the ousting of Mursi.
"We are still underweight. Egypt could go either way. There
is still violence on the streets."
But for many investors in emerging and frontier stocks, the
trick is to look away from the headline political noise and
concentrate on the companies which are effectively managed and
enjoying strong revenues, often from overseas businesses.
"Our view on Egypt has always been that the company
fundamentals can be divorced from the political dance," said
Daniel Broby, chief investment officer at investment management
firm Silk Invest.