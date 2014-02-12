* Danone raising stake in Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd to 9.9 pct
* Danone and COFCO Dairy Inv't to subscribe to share issue
* Shares to be issued at HK$42.5/shr
* Price is 15.3 pct above Mengniu's previous close
* Mengniu shares jump as much as 9.5 pct to record
(Adds details, comments from Danone and analysts)
By Denny Thomas, Donny Kwok and Dominique Vidalon
HONG KONG/PARIS, Feb 12 France's Danone
is spending 486 million euros ($665 million) to lift
its stake in China's top dairy firm, aiming to tap into booming
local demand and secure greater control over supply quality in a
region often hit by food safety scares.
The investment in China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd by
the world's biggest yoghurt maker, whose brands include Actimel,
Activia and Shape, will boost its holding to 9.9 percent from 4
percent, making it the Chinese company's second-biggest
shareholder after China's COFCO Dairy Investment.
"This will allows us to pursue our ambition to expand in the
fresh dairy category in China and benefit from its great
potential," a Danone spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
China is already an important market for Danone, accounting
for around 6 percent of global sales of 20 billion euros. But
fresh dairy products make up less than 3 percent of its sales to
China and the spokeswoman noted China's annual per capita
consumption of fresh dairy products is 1.1 kg, or just 3 percent
of what it is in France.
Sales of dairy products in China are expected to nearly
double from 2012 to 2017 to about $89 billion, according to
projections by business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.
China is also an important market for Danone's baby food
division, which makes up 20 percent of group sales, making it
the No. 2 contributor after dairy.
Danone's latest commitment to China comes after it suffered
a series of setbacks last year, including being fined for
anti-competitive practices after a probe into price-fixing. It
also recalled infant formula products in Asia due to an
unfounded health scare stemming from New Zealand-based supplier
Fonterra Co-operative Group.
Such problems have eroded Danone's image with Chinese
consumers, analysts have said, and closer ties with state-owned
Mengniu could potentially help smooth relations with Chinese
authorities and consumers.
Analyst Francis Pretre at brokerage CM-CIC Securities said
the new deal would allow Danone to "pursue its expansion in Asia
in a more serene way, securing its supplies in terms of volumes
as well as quality".
Mengniu shares rose as much as 9.5 percent to an all-time
high of HK$40.35, although the stock gave up much of those gains
as traders locked in profit from the past year's rise of more
than 65 percent.
PREMIUM PRICE
"Danone's willingness to pay a premium for the stake
suggests that they are bullish over the long-term prospects of
China's dairy industry," said Alex Wong, a director at brokerage
Ample Finance Group.
Mengniu stock trades at 24.8 times 12-month forward
earnings, compared with an average of 19.6 times for Hong
Kong-listed food products companies, according to data from
StarMine. The average for the Asia-Pacific region is 18 times.
Booming Chinese demand for dairy products has sparked a raft
of deals in the country's dairy sector. Food-safety scares have
also boosted demand for foreign baby milk formula, pushing
Chinese dairy firms to seek ties with foreign makers.
Danone, also maker of Bledina baby food and Volvic water,
formed an alliance with Mengniu in May 2013, under which the
companies agreed to produce and sell chilled yoghurt products in
China, pooling assets to form a venture with 2012 proforma sales
of 500 million euros and an estimated market share of around 21
percent.
Under the deal announced on Wednesday, Danone and COFCO
Dairy Investment, a venture with China's state-owned COFCO, will
subscribe to a reserved rights issue by Mengniu at HK$42.5 per
share, a 15.3 percent premium to Mengniu's previous close.
COFCO, Danone and dairy cooperative Arla Foods,
Mengniu's three core shareholders, will combine their stakes
within COFCO Dairy Investments, Danone said in a statement.
COFCO owns 16.3 percent of Mengniu and Arla owns 5.3 percent.
Danone has long aimed to establish a major presence in
China. Its first joint venture with China's largest beverage
company, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, fell apart in 2009 after 13
years.
China's dairy industry is dominated by local companies
including Modern Dairy, China Huishan Dairy Ltd and
YST Dairy. But foreign players have taken a
significant role in niche markets such as milk powder after a
2008 food safety scandal.
Mengniu plans to use the proceeds to cut debt. Deutsche Bank
advised China Mengniu, the Chinese company said.
To see the statement please click (link.reuters.com/wuq76v)
($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 0.7312 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris, with Elzio
Barreto and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Stephen Coates and David
Holmes)