HONG KONG, April 12 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , the country's biggest dairy products maker which has been embroiled in scandals of tainted milk, has replaced its chief executive officer with effect from Thursday, it said in a statement.

Sun Yiping will take over as CEO from Yang Wenjun, who will step down after leading the company for two consecutive terms since 2006, Mengniu said in the statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Yang will remain as a vice chairman on the board.

According to Mengniu's company policy, any CEO can only have a term limit of two terms, it said.

Sun, who was an executive director of Mengniu, is a veteran in the food and beverage industry who has worked at China's state-owned COFCO Group and was involved in COFCO's investment in Coca-Cola's bottling business.

Last March, Mengniu posted a 28 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.59 billion yuan ($252 million) even though it was hit by a series of scandals that marred the reputation of China's dairy industry.

The announcement of the CEO change came after Hong Kong's markets were closed. Mengiu's shares ended flat, underperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.93 percent rise. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)