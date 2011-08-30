HONG KONG Aug 30 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
, the country's top dairy product maker, is confident
its profit margin in the second half will be in line with the
first half, a company executive said on Tuesday.
Chief financial officer Wu Jingshui also told reporters that
the company expected to raise product prices to offset a 3-5
percent increase in raw milk prices this year.
Mengniu on Tuesday posted a 27.6 percent rise in first-half
profit on solid sales growth, and pledged to ensure product
quality after a series of scandals tainted the industry's
reputation.
Gross profit margin for the period was 26 percent, unchanged
from a year earlier, despite higher prices for raw milk and
other raw materials, it said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris
Lewis)