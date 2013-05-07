HONG KONG May 8 Dairy products maker China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to buy 26.92 percent of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd for HK$3.18 billion ($409.78 million) to secure a stable, long-term premium milk supply.

China Mengniu said it would buy an aggregate 1.296 billion shares of Modern Dairy from third parties Advanced Dairy SPA and the Crystal Dairy SPA at HK$2.45 per share.

