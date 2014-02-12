Feb 12 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd shares rose 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the Chinese dairy said it would sell HK$5.15 billion ($663.97 million) worth of new shares to a joint venture involving Danone SA and Danish dairy Arla Foods.

France's Danone will increase its effective interest in Mengniu to 9.9 percent on completion of the deal from a its current 4 percent, making it the second largest stakeholder in the Chinese milk maker. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kazunori Takada)