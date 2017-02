May 25 Menicon Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 1,000,100 shares, representing a 5.46 percent stake, at the price of 3.07 billion yen in total, from May 26 to July 31

* Says it to repurchase one million shares of treasury stock, 3,069 yen per share, or 3.11 billion yen in total (including expense) and says period of acquisition of treasury stock from May 26 to June 22

