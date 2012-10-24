* Vaccine protects against bacterial meningitis, not fungal
meningitis
* Vote follows FDA approval in June
CHICAGO Oct 24 Advisers to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention voted on Wednesday to recommend
the use of GlaxoSmithKline's newly approved vaccine for
bacterial meningitis in babies at increased risk of the
infection.
The vote is not related to the ongoing outbreak of fungal
meningitis that has been linked to tainted steroid injections
and has so far killed 24 people.
Children at increased risk include those with sickle cell
disease and an immune system disorder known as complement
component deficiency.
The CDC panel said the vaccine could also be used in babies
2 months through 18 months who live in communities battling an
outbreak of meningococcal disease caused by serogroup C and Y.
The vaccine, known as MenHibrix, targets two common causes
of bacterial meningitis, a serious infection of the thin lining
surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can cause severe brain
damage, and it is fatal in 50 percent of cases if untreated.
The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, which
advises the CDC, voted 13 to 1, with 1 abstention, to recommend
the vaccine for use in infants at greater risk for meningococcal
disease, with 4 doses starting at 2, 4, 6 months and 12 through
15 months.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine
in June.
The vaccine is intended to prevent disease caused by the
bacteria Neisseria meningitidis serogroups C and Y, two of the
three most common causes of meningococcal disease in the United
States.
It also protects against Haemophilus influenzae type b or
Hib bacteria. Hib was the most common cause of bacterial
meningitis in children under the age of 5 before vaccines for
the strain became common.
About 4,100 cases of bacterial meningitis occurred in the
United States each year from 2003 to 2007, the most recent data
available, and 500 people died from the disease, according to
the CDC. Infants are at highest risk.