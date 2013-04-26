WASHINGTON, April 26 - Under proposed new legislation, the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration would gain greater authority
over pharmacies that compound sterile drugs for tailored use and
ship them across state lines.
The bipartisan proposal comes in the wake of a deadly
meningitis outbreak linked to a tainted steroid that killed 53
people and sickened more than 700. The steroid was distributed
by the Framingham, Massachusetts-based New England Compounding
Center.
