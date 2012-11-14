* Meningitis vaccine safe out of cold store for 4 days -WHO
* New regulations mean vaccine can get to more remote places
* MenAfriVac shot already having big impact in Africa
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 14 A cheap meningitis vaccine
designed to treat a type of the disease common in Africa was
ruled safe to use after several days without refrigeration on
Wednesday, allowing health workers to get it to people in more
remote parts.
Epidemics of meningitis A occur every seven to 14 years in
Africa's "meningitis belt", a band of 26 countries stretching
from Senegal to Ethiopia, and are particularly devastating to
children and young adults.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) ruling, that vaccine
MenAfriVac is safe to use for up to four days at up to 40
degrees Celsius, will save money spent on expensive "cold chain"
systems in the final miles of delivery, said Orin Levine,
director of vaccine delivery at the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, which helped fund the vaccine's development.
Meningitis Vaccine Project (MVP) and WHO experts said in
2011 that introducing MenAfriVac in seven highly endemic African
countries could save up to $300 million over a decade and
prevent a million cases of disease.
The ruling comes after a review by the Drugs Controller
General of India (DCGI) supported by analysis from Health Canada
and confirmed by the WHO Vaccines Pre-qualification Programme.
Bacterial meningitis, called meningococcal meningitis, is a
serious infection of the thin lining surrounding the brain and
spinal cord. It can cause severe brain damage and is fatal in 50
percent of cases if untreated.
Studies presented along with the WHO ruling at an American
Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene conference in Atlanta
showed that the vaccine, which costs just 50 cents a dose and is
made by the Indian generic drugmaker Serum Institute, is already
having a big impact, eliminating meningitis A in the first
countries where it was introduced.
Researchers writing in the journal Clinical Infectious
Diseases said that in Burkina Faso, where the vaccine was
introduced in 2010, swabs taken from the throats of thousands of
residents before and after its introduction showed infections
with the bacteria causing meningitis A had been eliminated in
both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Marie-Pierre Prezioso, an MVP director who led the study,
said the findings showed that a phenomenon known as 'herd
immunity' was being achieved.
"From early evidence ... we can say the signs are very
promising," she said in a statement. "We have herd immunity ...
and we can also show that after introduction in Burkina Faso, we
saw the lowest level of epidemic meningitis in 15 years."