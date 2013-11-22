NEW YORK Nov 22 An eighth Princeton University
student has been diagnosed with meningitis, a potentially fatal
infection that causes swelling of the brain and spinal cord, a
university spokesman said on Friday.
Health officials will conduct tests to determine whether the
latest case is related to the previous seven that have been
identified since March. Officials at the New Jersey school could
not provide the current health status of the student.
The latest case comes shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration allowed the university to use an imported vaccine
to help control the disease's spread. The
vaccine has already been approved in Europe and Australia and is
in the process of seeking approval in the United States.
The past cases at the Ivy League school were caused by the
meningococcal bacteria known as serogroup B. State law requires
all Princeton students living in dormitories to receive a
meningitis vaccine that protects against most strains but not
the serogroup B variety, Princeton spokesman Martin Mbugua said
in an email.
The outbreak of serogroup B meningitis is rare but not the
first of its kind in the United States, according to the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bexsero, made by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, will
be provided to all undergraduate students, graduate students
who live in university housing on or off campus, and students
and faculty with certain illnesses, such as sickle cell disease,
Princeton officials said earlier this week.
The FDA has allowed the use of the vaccine at Princeton
under an Investigational New Drug application. The federal CDC
considers the drug to be safe.
"Everyone involved is working hard to organize a potential
serogroup B meningococcal disease vaccine campaign as quickly as
possible that fits into Princeton University's academic
calendar," said CDC spokeswoman Sharon Hoskins.
The Princeton inoculation campaign is set to be voluntary
for students and is expected to begin in early December, with
another event in February, according to the school's website.
Federal and New Jersey state health officials have not
advised visitors or students to avoid the campus, Mbugua said.
Meningitis is a serious disease that is spread through
coughing and exchanges of saliva, and people living in
dormitories or other crowded living quarters are especially at
risk.
The most severe cases can result in death, hearing loss,
brain damage, kidney disease or amputation of limbs.
Symptoms include fever, headaches and stiff neck.