LONDON Dec 20 A hormone called DHEA and
mostly secreted by the adrenal glands may be able to help women
who are going through menopause and could also give them better
sex lives, a study found on Tuesday.
Italian researchers writing in the journal of the
International Menopause Society, Climacteric, said they had
found the first robust evidence that low doses of DHEA can help
sexual function and menopausal symptoms, suggesting it may one
day become an alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
But they stressed that the trial was small, so far larger
studies are needed to confirm the results.
"We must bear in mind that this is a pilot study with a
small sample," Anna Fenton, co-editor of Climacteric, said in
commentary on the work. "We can't yet say that this study means
that DHEA is a viable alternative to HRT, but ... we should be
looking to do larger studies to confirm these initial results."
DHEA, or dehydroepiandrosterone, is a natural steroid
hormone mostly made in the adrenal glands and has a variety of
therapeutic uses.
HRT, which is a combination of the hormones oestrogen and
progesterone, is an approved treatment for women going through
the menopause, who often experience unpleasant symptoms such as
hot flushes, night sweats, loss of sex drive and mood swings.
But sales of HRT drugs have fallen sharply since a large
study in 2002 found higher rates of ovarian cancer, breast
cancer and strokes in women who took the pills, and the search
has since been on for alternatives.
American researchers said in January that the antidepressant
Lexapro, made by drugmaker Forest Laboratories, significantly
cut the number and severity of hot flushes in menopausal women,
and other antidepressants including GlaxoSmithKline's
Paxil and the Pfizer drugs Prozac and Effexor also have
been found to be effective.
For this trial, a team of researchers led by Andrea
Genazzani of the University of Pisa followed a group of 48
post-menopausal women with troubling symptoms.
Over a year, 12 women took vitamin D and calcium, 12 took
DHEA, 12 took standard HRT and 12 took a synthetic steroid
called tibolone which is used to alleviate menopausal symptoms.
The women's menopausal symptoms, sexual interest and
activity were measured using a standard questionnaire that
explores factors such as satisfaction with frequency of sex,
vaginal lubrication, orgasm, and sexual partner.
After 12 months, all the women on hormone replacements had
improvements in menopausal symptoms, but those taking vitamin D
and calcium did not show any significant improvement.
At the start of the trial, all groups had similar sexual
activity, but after the year, those taking calcium and vitamin D
scored an average of 34.9 on the questionnaire scale, while
those taking DHEA had a score of 48.6, showing that those on
DHEA had more sexual interest and activity.
The results for the HRT group were similar, and both the HRT
DHEA groups showed a higher level of sexual intercourse in
comparison to the control group, the researchers said.
Genazzani said the results showed DHEA has potential,
especially for those women who may have problems in taking more
conventional HRT. "But this is a small study, a proof of
concept. What we need to do now is to look at a larger study, to
confirm that these initial results are valid," she added.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)