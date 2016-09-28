TEL AVIV, Sept 28 Bank Leumi agreed to
sell 80 percent of a 2 billion shekel ($533 million) mortgage
loan portfolio to insurance company Menorah Mivtachim Holdings
, Israel's second-largest bank said on Wednesday.
Menorah will hold 1.6 billion shekels in loans from the
portfolio.
Following the sale, which is subject to regulatory approval,
Leumi will manage Menorah's share in the portfolio in return for
a fee.
Leumi said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange it
did not expect the deal to have a significant impact on its
financial results.
($1 = 3.7504 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)