TEL AVIV, Sept 28 Bank Leumi agreed to sell 80 percent of a 2 billion shekel ($533 million) mortgage loan portfolio to insurance company Menorah Mivtachim Holdings , Israel's second-largest bank said on Wednesday.

Menorah will hold 1.6 billion shekels in loans from the portfolio.

Following the sale, which is subject to regulatory approval, Leumi will manage Menorah's share in the portfolio in return for a fee.

Leumi said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange it did not expect the deal to have a significant impact on its financial results. ($1 = 3.7504 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)