WASHINGTON May 30 U.S. antitrust officials on Friday said they had closed their investigation into the proposed merger of men's clothing retailers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, a move that will allow the deal to move ahead.

Officials from the Federal Trade Commission, in a blog post, said "significant competition" in the sector, including brick-and-mortar stores as well as online sellers, meant the transaction was not likely to harm consumers. (Reporting by Ros Krasny and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)