Oct 27 Mensch Und Maschine Software SE :

* Says sales and profit targets for 2014 confirmed

* Says 14 pct sales growth and 76 pct EBITDA increase in Q3

* Says Q3 sales climbed by 14 pct to 32.26 million euros

* Says nine-month sales of 102.97 million euros (previous year: 93.46 million euros /+10 pct)

* Says nine-month group EBITDA increased to 7.45 million euros (previous year: 5.37 million euros /+39 pct)

* Says nine-month net profit after minority shares was more than doubled to 2.81 million euros (previous year: 1.30 million euros /+116 pct)

* Says for Q4, EBITDA target is 4.0 million euros and net profit target is 2.7 million euros

* Says full year sales are expected to be in order of magnitude of 140 million euros

* Says Q4 sales target thus is 37.0 million euros

* Sees full year net profit at 5.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: