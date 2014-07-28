July 28 Mensch und Maschine Software SE : * Discloses half year report * Says H1 sales of EUR 70.71 million (year ago: EUR 65.25 million) * Says operating profit EBITDA in Q2 alone has more than doubled to EUR 2.37

million (py: 1.04 / +127%) * Sees FY 2014 sales to approach EUR 140 million * Says FY 2014 EBITDA still targeted at EUR 11.5 million, net profit at EUR 5.5

million or about 35 cents per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage