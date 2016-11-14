FRANKFURT Nov 14 Siemens has agreed
to buy Mentor Graphics for $37.25 per share in cash,
valuing the U.S. software group at $4.5 billion.
Siemens said on Monday that it expects the deal to result in
savings that would lift earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
by more than 100 million euros ($108 million) within four years.
People familiar with the matter had told Reuters that
Siemens was nearing a deal to buy Mentor Graphics, which makes
software for designing semiconductors, for $4.5 billion to $4.6
billion in cash.
($1 = 0.9267 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)