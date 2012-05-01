May 1 Activist investor Carl Icahn wrote to
Mentor Graphics Corp's board saying he was disappointed
that two of his nominees, who had gained board seats last May,
had not been re-nominated.
"We are disappointed by the board's decision not to
re-nominate Gary Meyers and Jose Maria Alapont, two of the three
directors elected by shareholders as a result of our proxy
contest last year," said Icahn, who is the largest shareholder
in the company.
In an email to the company, Icahn also said the company's
recent decision to extend its poison pill, without shareholder
approval, indicated that Mentor's poor corporate governance
practices had not changed.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)