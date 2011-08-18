(Follows alerts)
* Q2 adj. shr $0.11 vs est. $0.05
* Q2 rev $213.7 mln vs. est. $209.9 mln
* Sees Q3 adj. shr $0.21 vs est. $0.19
* Shares up 3.6 pct in extended trade
Aug 18 Chip-design software maker Mentor
Graphics Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly
results helped by strong bookings and forecast third-quarter
results ahead of market expectations.
For the current quarter, Mentor Graphics, which competes
with Synopsys Inc and Cadence Design Systems Inc
, forecast adjusted earnings of 21 cents a share,
excluding special items, on revenue of $245 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 19 cents a
share on revenue of $238.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company swung to a second-quarter profit of $4.3
million, or 4 cents a share, from a loss of $14.2 million, or 13
cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $213.7 million as system and
software sales rose 17 percent to $117.5 million.
Excluding special items, the company earned 11 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 5 cents a
share, excluding special items, on revenue of $209.9 million.
Shares of the company, which have shed 35 percent of their
value over the last three months, were up 3.6 percent in
extended trading. They closed at $8.85 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)