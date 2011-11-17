(Follows alerts)
Nov 17 Chip-design software maker Mentor
Graphics Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by higher bookings, but forecast a
fourth-quarter profit below market expectations.
For the current quarter, Mentor Graphics, which competes
with Synopsys Inc and Cadence Design Systems Inc
, forecast adjusted earnings of 50 cents a share,
excluding special items, on revenue of $316 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 53 cents a
share on revenue of $315.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company posted a third-quarter profit of $24.1 million,
or 22 cents a share, compared with $15.3 million, or 14 cents a
share, last year.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $250.5 million.
Excluding special items, the company earned 25 cents a
share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 21 cents a
share, excluding special items, on revenue of $244.9 million.
Bookings for the third quarter rose more than 20 percent
from year ago.
Shares of the company closed at $11.41 on Thursday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)