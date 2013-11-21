Nov 21 Mentor Graphics Corp : * Reports fiscal third quarter results and announces dividend * Sees FY 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.59 * Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share about $1.26 * Sees FY 2014 revenue about $1.16 billion * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32 * Sees Q4 2014 revenue about $400 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $275.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $260.3 million * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.20 * On track to achieve 20% non-GAAP operating margin target for fiscal 2014 * Fiscal year 2014 non-GAAP earnings growth rate is expected to be double the