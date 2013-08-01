BRIEF-Esure CEO says to maintain dividend policy
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
Aug 1 Mentum Inc : * Stmnt re share price movement * Confirms that it is not yet considering any imminent corporate transactions. * For more news, please click here
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.