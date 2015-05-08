LONDON May 8 British online takeaway food service Just Eat said on Friday it would enter the Australian and New Zealand market with the purchase of Menulog Group for 445 million pounds ($687 million), financed from the proceeds of an equity issue.

Just Eat said Menulog is the market leader in the Australian and New Zealand online takeaway market, with 5,500 unique restaurants and 1.4 million active consumers.

($1 = 0.6477 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)