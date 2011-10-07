MANILA Oct 7 Manila Electric Co (Meralco) , the Philippines' largest power retailer, said on Friday regulators have ordered an average 2.7 percent reduction in its distribution rate, but the cut is unlikely to negatively impact the utility's services.

Meralco said the rate cut would partly offset an increase in the generation charge in October. Regulators earlier rejected the company's petition for higher distribution rates under the performance-based regulation (PBR) scheme.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) cut Meralco's distribution rate to 1.6012 pesos per kilowatthour, effective October to at least until June 2012, from 1.6464 pesos per kWh, the company said in a statement.

Meralco would have to apply for a tariff adjustment for the second year of its four-year regulatory period under the PBR scheme, which begins in July 2012. The adjustments are based on the company's proposed capital spending.

Meralco said the lower distribution rate would mitigate the impact on consumers of an increase of 14.19 centavos per kWh in the generation charge for October.

Generation charges are adjusted every month to take into account changes in the cost of electricity Meralco and other utilities buy from power producers.

Shares of Meralco, which is controlled by the group of holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp and PLDT and partly owned by food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel Corp , rose 4.5 percent on Friday, outperforming the market's 3.1 percent advance.

($1 = 43.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)