MANILA, Nov 2 Manila Electric Co (Meralco) , the Philippines' largest power distributor, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 24 percent on higher sales, prompting it to lift full year core profit guidance by 4 percent.

Net income for the September quarter was 3.86 billion pesos ($90 million) compared to 3.12 billion pesos a year earlier. Core net income, which strips out currency and derivatives-related items, rose 15 percent to 3.84 billion pesos.

Net income for the first nine months of 2011 rose 25 percent to 9.95 billion pesos and core net income jumped 27 percent to 11.66 billion pesos.

Meralco, indirectly controlled by the First Pacific Co Ltd and partly owned by San Miguel Corp , said energy sales in January to September rose 0.3 percent to 22,725 gigawatt hours, the highest recorded for any nine-month period.

President and Chief Executive Manuel Pangilinan said Meralco has raised its 2011 core net income guidance to 14.5 billion pesos from 14 billion pesos previously.

Core net income last year was a record 12.2 billion pesos.

The higher guidance comes after the Energy Regulatory Commission last month ordered a reduction in Meralco's distribution rate by an average 2.7 percent.

Oscar Reyes, Meralco chief operating officer, said the company needed to cut costs and accelerate developing new revenue streams.

Meralco is looking to re-enter the power generation business and build new facilities with a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts to meet an expected increase in power demand in coming years.

"We expect to get our first coal plant on stream by the first quarter of 2015. In the meantime, we are looking at various options to fast-track our development of other generating plants," Pangilinan said.

Meralco PowerGen Corp, a wholly owned unit of the power firm, recently took a controlling interest in Redondo Peninsula Energy Inc, which will put up a 600 MW coal-fired power plant in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, north of Manila.

The results were released after the market closed. Shares of Meralco fell 2.9 percent in a market that lost 1.7 percent.

($1 = 42.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)