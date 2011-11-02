MANILA Nov 2 Manila Electric Co (Meralco)
, the Philippines' largest power distributor, said on
Wednesday its nine-month net income rose 25 percent from a year
earlier to 9.95 billion pesos ($232 million) on higher sales.
Core net income, which strips out currency and
derivatives-related items, jumped 27 percent to 11.66 billion
pesos.
Meralco, partly owned by San Miguel Corp and
indirectly controlled by the First Pacific Co Ltd ,
said energy sales in January to September rose 0.3 percent to
22,725 gigawatt hours, the highest recorded for any nine-month
period.
Meralco President and Chief Executive Manuel Pangilinan said
the company has raised its 2011 core net income guidance to 14.5
billion pesos from 14 billion pesos previously.
($1 = 42.9 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)