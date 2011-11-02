MANILA Nov 2 Manila Electric Co (Meralco) , the Philippines' largest power distributor, said on Wednesday its nine-month net income rose 25 percent from a year earlier to 9.95 billion pesos ($232 million) on higher sales.

Core net income, which strips out currency and derivatives-related items, jumped 27 percent to 11.66 billion pesos.

Meralco, partly owned by San Miguel Corp and indirectly controlled by the First Pacific Co Ltd , said energy sales in January to September rose 0.3 percent to 22,725 gigawatt hours, the highest recorded for any nine-month period.

Meralco President and Chief Executive Manuel Pangilinan said the company has raised its 2011 core net income guidance to 14.5 billion pesos from 14 billion pesos previously.

($1 = 42.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)