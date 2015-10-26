MANILA Oct 26 The Philippines' biggest power utility, Manila Electric Company, posted net income of 16.15 billion Philippine pesos ($346.72 million) in the January to September period, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Meralco, partly owned by a unit of First Pacific Co Ltd , said in a statement its power sales rose nearly five percent to 27,496 gigawatt hours.

Core net income guidance for the entire year was maintained at 18.5 billion pesos.

For details of the company's first-half results, please click on bit.ly/1WdeS8l ($1=46.5800 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)