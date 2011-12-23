MANILA Dec 23 The Philippines' largest coal producer, Semirara Mining Corp, said on Friday a wholly-owned unit had signed a seven-year deal to sell up to a 410-megawatt power capacity to Manila Electric Co (Meralco) .

The deal between Meralco, the country's largest power distributor, and Semirara's SEM-Calaca Power Corp unit involves an initial contracted capacity of 210 megawatts which can be increased by 200 MW.

The two parties could extend the deal by three years, Semirara told the stock exchange without disclosing any financial details.

SEM-Calaca owns a 600-MW coal-fired thermal power plant in Batangas province, south of Manila, while Semirara operates the country's biggest coal mine located in the central Visayas region.

Meralco, which is indirectly controlled by Hong Kong-based conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd and partly owned by San Miguel Corp, is looking to build power plants with a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts over the next four years to meet an expected increase in power demand.

Shares in Meralco rose 0.3 percent in early trade. Semirara was up 0.6 percent, outperforming the broader market's 0.2 percent advance. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)