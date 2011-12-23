MANILA Dec 23 The Philippines' largest
coal producer, Semirara Mining Corp, said on Friday a
wholly-owned unit had signed a seven-year deal to sell up to a
410-megawatt power capacity to Manila Electric Co (Meralco)
.
The deal between Meralco, the country's largest power
distributor, and Semirara's SEM-Calaca Power Corp unit involves
an initial contracted capacity of 210 megawatts which can be
increased by 200 MW.
The two parties could extend the deal by three years,
Semirara told the stock exchange without disclosing any
financial details.
SEM-Calaca owns a 600-MW coal-fired thermal power plant in
Batangas province, south of Manila, while Semirara operates the
country's biggest coal mine located in the central Visayas
region.
Meralco, which is indirectly controlled by Hong Kong-based
conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd and partly owned by
San Miguel Corp, is looking to build power plants with
a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts over the next four years to
meet an expected increase in power demand.
Shares in Meralco rose 0.3 percent in early trade. Semirara
was up 0.6 percent, outperforming the broader market's
0.2 percent advance.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)