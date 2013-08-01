Aug 1 Latin American e-commerce company
MercadoLibre Inc reported quarterly results above
analysts' expectations as more customers used its platform to
trade merchandise online.
The U.S.-listed shares of the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based
company jumped much as 24.3 percent in after-market trade.
Gross merchandise volume - sum of transactions completed
through the company's online marketplace - rose 32.8 percent to
$1.73 billion.
The company's net income attributable to common shareholders
rose to $30 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second
quarter, from $25.4 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $112.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 62
cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $107.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.