LJUBLJANA Oct 5 Croatian food producer and
retailer Agrokor plans to offer 221 euros per share for
Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator, daily Finance
reported on Wednesday.
Eleven owners of Mercator, among them beverage producer
Pivovarna Lasko and Slovenia's largest bank NLB, put
50.03 percent of Mercator up for sale in September with a
deadline for bids of Oct. 17.
Agrokor refused to comment.
Local media said Agrokor had already made a
221-euros-per-share offer for Mercator in April when Lasko put
its 23.34 percent stake up for sale, but Slovenia's competition
watchdog UVK had stopped the sale because Lasko had not sought
its approval before launching the sale.
Mercator has a market capitalisation of 614 million euros.
Its shares closed at 163.1 euros on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.753 Euros)
