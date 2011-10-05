LJUBLJANA Oct 5 Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor plans to offer 221 euros per share for Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator, daily Finance reported on Wednesday.

Eleven owners of Mercator, among them beverage producer Pivovarna Lasko and Slovenia's largest bank NLB, put 50.03 percent of Mercator up for sale in September with a deadline for bids of Oct. 17.

Agrokor refused to comment.

Local media said Agrokor had already made a 221-euros-per-share offer for Mercator in April when Lasko put its 23.34 percent stake up for sale, but Slovenia's competition watchdog UVK had stopped the sale because Lasko had not sought its approval before launching the sale.

Mercator has a market capitalisation of 614 million euros. Its shares closed at 163.1 euros on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by David Holmes)