LJUBLJANA Oct 5 Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor plans to offer 221 euros per share for Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator , daily Finance reported on Wednesday.

Eleven owners of Mercator, among them beverage producer Pivovarna Lasko and Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka NLB, put 50.03 percent of Mercator up for sale in September with a deadline for bids of Oct. 17.

Agrokor confirmed it was mulling its options on Mercator.

"It is known that Agrokor is involved in the Mercator sale process. However, we have not yet decided whether we will bid and, if so, at what price," Agrokor said in a statement to Reuters.

Local media in Slovenia said Agrokor had already made a 221-euros-per-share offer for Mercator in April when Lasko put its 23.34 percent stake up for sale, but Slovenia's competition watchdog UVK had stopped the sale because Lasko had not sought its approval before launching the sale.

Mercator has a market capitalisation of 614 million euros. Its shares closed at 163.1 euros on Tuesday.

Agrokor, one of the biggest Balkan food firms, is not listed, but some of the companies it owns are. ($1=0.753 euros)