LJUBLJANA Oct 5 Croatian food producer and
retailer Agrokor plans to offer 221 euros per share for
Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator , daily
Finance reported on Wednesday.
Eleven owners of Mercator, among them beverage producer
Pivovarna Lasko and Slovenia's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka NLB, put 50.03 percent of Mercator up for sale
in September with a deadline for bids of Oct. 17.
Agrokor confirmed it was mulling its options on Mercator.
"It is known that Agrokor is involved in the Mercator sale
process. However, we have not yet decided whether we will bid
and, if so, at what price," Agrokor said in a statement to
Reuters.
Local media in Slovenia said Agrokor had already made a
221-euros-per-share offer for Mercator in April when Lasko put
its 23.34 percent stake up for sale, but Slovenia's competition
watchdog UVK had stopped the sale because Lasko had not sought
its approval before launching the sale.
Mercator has a market capitalisation of 614 million euros.
Its shares closed at 163.1 euros on Tuesday.
Agrokor, one of the biggest Balkan food firms, is not
listed, but some of the companies it owns are.
($1=0.753 euros)
