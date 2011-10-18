LJUBLJANA Oct 18 Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor submitted a bid for Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator in a tender that expired on Monday, a source close to the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that Agrokor submitted the bid," the source said, giving no comment on the price offered.

According to the local media, Agrokor offered 221 euros per Mercator share, which would value the whole company at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion).

Agrokor and bank ING, which is managing the sale of 50.03 percent of Mercator, gave no immediate comment.

Shares of Mercator closed 2.8 percent lower at 168.1 euros on Tuesday while the blue-chip SBI index eased 1 percent. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Writing by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)