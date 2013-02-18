LJUBLJANA Feb 18 Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor is to offer between 115 and 130 euros a share for Mercator, valuing its Slovenian rival at up to 489 million euros ($653 million), the Slovenian newspaper Finance said on Monday.

Agrokor was not available for immediate comment.

Croatian media reports in the past month have said that it is still keen to buy Mercator.

In December a number of Mercator shareholders offered their combined 53.18 percent stake in the company. A similar sales process was stopped in early 2012 when the previous Mercator management refused Agrokor access to undertake a due diligence check on the state of the business.

At that time Agrokor had submitted the highest bid for Mercator, offering 221 euros ($300) a share and valuing the whole company at 832 million euros, according to local media. It eventually withdrew its bid last February.

Shares in Mercator, which has market capitalisation of some 470.7 million euros, closed flat at 125 euros on Friday. ($1=0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Greg Mahlich)