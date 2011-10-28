LJUBLJANA Oct 28 The management of Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Friday it supported its shareholders' decision to continue sale talks with Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor, but warned about the risks it involved.

Twelve Mercator shareholders said this week they planned to start exclusive talks with a consortium led by Agrokor on the sale of their 52.10 percent stake in Mercator. They had received altogether four non-binding bids.

The consortium also involves the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), World Bank group member IFC and private firm One Equity Partners.

Mercator's management said there was a risk that the transaction could fall through as Mercator and Agrokor are present as competitors in four Balkan states where competition watchdogs might rule against a takeover.

"The risk of an unsuccessful closing of the transaction could cause irreparable damage to the Mercator group, its shareholders, employees and stakeholders," the company's management said in a statement.

According to media reports, Agrokor offered 221 euros ($312.5) per Mercator share, which would value the whole company at some 832 million euros.

In line with Slovenian legislation, the buyer of a majority stake in Mercator would have to extend its offer to the rest of the shares.

Mercator shares ended at 174.9 euros on Friday, or 0.06 percent down from Thursday's close. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; edited by Zoran Radosavljevic and)