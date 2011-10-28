LJUBLJANA Oct 28 The management of Slovenia's
largest food retailer Mercator said on Friday it
supported its shareholders' decision to continue sale talks with
Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor, but warned about
the risks it involved.
Twelve Mercator shareholders said this week they planned to
start exclusive talks with a consortium led by Agrokor on the
sale of their 52.10 percent stake in Mercator. They had received
altogether four non-binding bids.
The consortium also involves the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), World Bank group member
IFC and private firm One Equity Partners.
Mercator's management said there was a risk that the
transaction could fall through as Mercator and Agrokor are
present as competitors in four Balkan states where competition
watchdogs might rule against a takeover.
"The risk of an unsuccessful closing of the transaction
could cause irreparable damage to the Mercator group, its
shareholders, employees and stakeholders," the company's
management said in a statement.
According to media reports, Agrokor offered 221 euros
($312.5) per Mercator share, which would value the whole company
at some 832 million euros.
In line with Slovenian legislation, the buyer of a majority
stake in Mercator would have to extend its offer to the rest of
the shares.
Mercator shares ended at 174.9 euros on Friday, or 0.06
percent down from Thursday's close.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; edited by Zoran
Radosavljevic and)