LJUBLJANA, April 19 Slovenia's largest food
retailer Mercator has issued 6-month commercial paper
worth 10.3 million euros ($13.5 million) with an annual interest
rate of 4.07 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.
"Commercial papers have been issued for the purpose of
ensuring continuous short-term financing of Mercator's
operations," it said.
Mercator is the second Slovenian blue-chip firm to issue
commercial bills after fuel retailer Petrol last month issued
similar bills worth 50 million euros with an interest rate of
4.1 percent.
Shares of Mercator, which operates stores in Slovenia,
Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and Bulgaria, were
down 0.1 percent at 139.9 euros by 0810 GMT, while the blue-chip
SBI index was up 0.4 percent.
