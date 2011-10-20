LJUBLJANA Oct 20 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator will buy retail units from Bosnia's Drvopromet, comprising 63 new shopping centres in Bosnia, Mercator said on Thursday.

Mercator, which is also up for sale and which has a market share of about 4.5 percent in Bosnia, did not disclose the value of the deal, which will be enforced pending approval of the Bosnian competition authority.

"The strategic alliance is consistent with Mercator's strategy of growth and the vision of being the largest food and home products retailer in the region of southeastern Europe," Mercator said in a statement.

Mercator shares closed 0.6 percent higher at 165 euros on Thursday before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.4 percent.

Mercator's owners said on Wednesday they had received four non-binding offers for a 52.1 percent stake in the company, which operates stores in Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Albania.

According to Reuters sources and local media, bids were made by Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor, and investment funds Mid Europa, Warburg Pincus and TPG. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)