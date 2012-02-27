LJUBLJANA Feb 27 Slovenian food retailer Mercator upped its planned dividend by 50 percent from the payout it proposed last month after 2011 net profit fell by almost a quarter.

The company said it would pay 4.5 euros per share for 2011 compared with 3.0 euros proposed on Jan. 19 and against 8 euros paid out for 2010.

It said the dividend was raised after "another consideration of possibilities" but would give no details.

Mercator's 2011 group net profit was 23.5 million euros ($31.6 million), down 22.5 percent on the previous year and in line with January's preliminary forecast.

"The fall in profit is mainly a result of worsening economic conditions in the second half of 2011, the negative influence on...consumption, lower prices for consumers and unfavourable currency exchange moves," it said.

Shares of Mercator, which operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro,Serbia, Bulgaria and Albania, firmed 0.49 percent to 122.6 euros by the end of trading on Monday, before the statement was released, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Cowell)