Oct 24 Canada's Mercator Minerals Ltd
forecast copper output from its Mineral Park Mine in Arizona at
an average 51 million pounds annually for the next five years,
after completing the second stage of the site's expansion
project.
In 2010, the company produced 29 million pounds copper in
concentrates and 4.3 million pounds molybdenum.
The company said it expects molybdenum production to average
about 11.8 million pounds in concentrates annually for the next
five years from the mine, which has another 23 years of
production life.
"We believe there may be opportunities for improvement upon
the base case guidance as we seek further operating
efficiencies," Chief Executive Bruce McLeod said in a statement.
The mining company, which aims to sustain copper production
levels of at least 50,000 tons a day for the fourth quarter,
projected mill throughput to increase 5 percent a year for the
next two years.
Earlier this month, the Vancouver-based company said
July-September copper production totaled 10.5 million pounds,
which was below its expectations of 12 million pounds.
