* Balazic to take over on June 1
* Eventual sale still expected - media, analyst
(Adds further details, quote, share price)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, May 18 Mercator, Slovenia's
largest food retailer, named Toni Balazic as chief executive on
Friday, succeeding Ziga Debeljaka who resigned in March after
opposing an attempt to sell the company to Croatian rival
Agrokor.
Balazic, 38, is an economist who has been at the helm of
local food producer Zito for the past two years.
"Balazic is a good choice for the post and his main task
will be to increase revenues in these difficult economic
conditions," Raiffeisen Bank analyst Sasa Cernel told Reuters.
She expects Mercator to be sold this year, "most likely at a
price of between 170-190 euros per share".
Debeljak last year refused to allow Agrokor to run a due
diligence audit of Mercator after it was chosen as the preferred
bidder with an offer, according to local media reports, of 221
euros per share, valuing the whole company at 832 million euros
($1.1 billion).
The sale was then suspended but local media said Agrokor
plans to bid for Mercator again later this year.
Mercator, which operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia,
Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria and Albania, reported on
Tuesday a sharp fall in its first-quarter net profit to 0.7
million euros due to slower economic growth and higher
unemployment in the region.
Mercator's shares closed unchanged at 125 euros on Friday,
before the management news was released, while the blue-chip SBI
index fell 0.6 percent.
($1=0.7869 euro)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)