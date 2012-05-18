* Balazic to take over on June 1

* Eventual sale still expected - media, analyst (Adds further details, quote, share price)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 18 Mercator, Slovenia's largest food retailer, named Toni Balazic as chief executive on Friday, succeeding Ziga Debeljaka who resigned in March after opposing an attempt to sell the company to Croatian rival Agrokor.

Balazic, 38, is an economist who has been at the helm of local food producer Zito for the past two years.

"Balazic is a good choice for the post and his main task will be to increase revenues in these difficult economic conditions," Raiffeisen Bank analyst Sasa Cernel told Reuters.

She expects Mercator to be sold this year, "most likely at a price of between 170-190 euros per share".

Debeljak last year refused to allow Agrokor to run a due diligence audit of Mercator after it was chosen as the preferred bidder with an offer, according to local media reports, of 221 euros per share, valuing the whole company at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion).

The sale was then suspended but local media said Agrokor plans to bid for Mercator again later this year.

Mercator, which operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria and Albania, reported on Tuesday a sharp fall in its first-quarter net profit to 0.7 million euros due to slower economic growth and higher unemployment in the region.

Mercator's shares closed unchanged at 125 euros on Friday, before the management news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index fell 0.6 percent. ($1=0.7869 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)