MUMBAI, Sept 19 Mercator Lines Ltd , India's second largest private shipping firm, expects to acquire a coal mine in Indonesia in the next one week for around $30 million and plans to list its coal division overseas, a top official said.

"The likely resources (of the new coal mine) are about 60 million tonnes. The deal value will be roughly be in the region of $25-$30 million, Managing Director Atul Agarwal told Reuters on Monday.

($1=47.77 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)