MUMBAI, Sept 21 Mercator Lines Ltd said on Wednesday its Singapore based unit has acquired 50 percent stake in a coal mine concession in East Kalimanthan, Indonesia.

Mercator's statement to the stock exchange did not disclose more details on the acquisition.

A concession is a business operated under a license within a certain geographic area with exclusive rights.

Earlier this week, a top Mercator official had told Reuters the firm was close to buying a coal mine in Indonesia for about $25-$30 million. .

Mercator, India's second largest private shipping firm, diversified into coal mining four years ago and is increasing the contribution of the coal division to offset a slowdown in the shipping industry.

Mercator Lines shares ended flat at 26.55 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. ?

