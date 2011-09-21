MUMBAI, Sept 21 Mercator Lines Ltd
said on Wednesday its Singapore based unit has acquired 50
percent stake in a coal mine concession in East Kalimanthan,
Indonesia.
Mercator's statement to the stock exchange did not disclose
more details on the acquisition.
A concession is a business operated under a license within a
certain geographic area with exclusive rights.
Earlier this week, a top Mercator official had told Reuters
the firm was close to buying a coal mine in Indonesia for about
$25-$30 million. .
Mercator, India's second largest private shipping firm,
diversified into coal mining four years ago and is increasing
the contribution of the coal division to offset a slowdown in
the shipping industry.
Mercator Lines shares ended flat at 26.55 rupees in a weak
Mumbai market.
