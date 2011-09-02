LJUBLJANA, Sept 2 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Friday it has received a 137.6 million euro ($197.4 million) four-year syndicated loan to restructure its liabilities.

It said the loan was organised by Austria's Erste Bank AG and Slovenia's Nova Ljubljanska Banka, while eight other banks were also included in the consortium of lenders.

"By improvement of maturity of financial liabilities Mercator significantly reduced the risk of refinancing and increased the stability of its operations," the company said.

It added the loan was substantially oversubscribed as Mercator initially planned to borrow only 50 million euros.

