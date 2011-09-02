MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LJUBLJANA, Sept 2 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Friday it has received a 137.6 million euro ($197.4 million) four-year syndicated loan to restructure its liabilities.
It said the loan was organised by Austria's Erste Bank AG and Slovenia's Nova Ljubljanska Banka, while eight other banks were also included in the consortium of lenders.
"By improvement of maturity of financial liabilities Mercator significantly reduced the risk of refinancing and increased the stability of its operations," the company said.
It added the loan was substantially oversubscribed as Mercator initially planned to borrow only 50 million euros.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham) ($1=.6969 Euro)
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump cast his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries as a key element of national security, hours before a federal appeals court is set to consider his most divisive action since taking office last month.
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 European Union institutions moved a step closer on Tuesday to letting consumers access their online subscriptions for services like Netflix or Sky when they travel across the bloc.