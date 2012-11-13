LJUBLJANA Nov 13 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Tuesday it had a group loss of 22 million euros ($27.96 million) in the first nine months of the year due to lower economic activity in the region and currency risks in Serbia.

The loss compares to net profit of 27 million euros in the same period of 2011.

Net sales rose by 0.7 percent to 2.1 billion euros, Mercator said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hans-Juergen Peters)